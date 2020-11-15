Iran takes official seat in Int’l Astronomical Union

Speaking to IRNA, Baghbani said that IAU is the main body for astronomical activities making decisions at international level.

According to its official website, “The International Astronomical Union (IAU) was founded in 1919. Its mission is to promote and safeguard the science of astronomy in all its aspects, including research, communication, education and development, through international cooperation.

“Its individual Members — structured into Divisions, Commissions, and Working Groups — are professional astronomers from all over the world, at the Ph.D. level and beyond, who are active in professional research, education and outreach in astronomy.”

Although there are thousands of subcategories of IAU, only 102 individuals in the international community have been invited and received official seat, Baghbani added.

Iranian Astronomical Union of Teachers and Bushehr research center have been invited to undertake the seat to appreciate the Iranian methodology of specialized teaching by the international body, he noted.

He reiterated that Iran’s name has been placed along with Japan, US, Brazil and Australia as pioneer in the field of astronomy.

