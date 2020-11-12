Iran nabs ringleader of 2018 Ahvaz terrorist attack

According to report released by information center of the Intelligence Ministry, ringleader of terrorist and separatist grouplet of Harakat Al-Nazal- Farajollah Cha'ab- responsible for terrorist attack in Ahvaz on September 22, 2018, has been arrested after operation led by Iranian security forces.

At least 25 were killed and more than 60 were injured on September 22, 2018, in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Khuzestan Province, when several unknown terrorists opened fire aimlessly at the crowd watching a military parade staged on the occasion of the 38th anniversary of an eight-year Iraqi imposed war against Iran.

The ringleader of the terrorist grouplet had been to organize several sabotage acts in Tehran and Khuzestan in recent years.

Recently, he has been working on a new terrorist act which was vigilantly foiled by Iranian security forces.

As the Intelligence Ministry announced, Harakat Al-Nazal terrorist grouplet is under direct support of Saudi and Zionist intelligence services.

The ringleader who is now in the hands of the Iranian Intelligence Ministry has given details about his group's new terrorist operation.

