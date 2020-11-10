Nov 10, 2020, 11:38 PM
Iran mission: Iranians to break down wall of sanctions, economic terrorism

Tehran, Nov 10, IRNA - Iranian embassy in Berlin in a message referred to fall of Berlin wall, saying Iranians will break the wall of sanctions and economic terrorism.

"The fall of the Berlin Wall taught us that the walls of oppression and bullying will not last," Iranian embassy wrote in its Twitter account.

"The great Iranian nation will soon break down the wall of sanctions and economic terrorism with their perseverance," it added.

Iranian mission congratulated November 9 Anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall to the German people.

The fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989 was a pivotal event in world history which marked the falling of the Iron Curtain and the start of the fall of communism in Eastern and Central Europe.

