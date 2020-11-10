Zarif’s visit to Pakistan focusing on strategic relations, beyond neighborhood

Although the cordial relations between Iran and Pakistan have never been tied to extra-regional issues and the two countries have never allowed third parties to affect their relations, some recent developments in the international arena add to the significance of Zarif’s visit to the southeastern neighborly country.

One of the events which may give special importance to Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Pakistan is its coincidence with strong signs of the end of a unilateral and bullying government in Washington.

Zarif has previously paid 10 visits to Islamabad as Iranian foreign minister which shows how important Pakistan has been for Iran as a major destination for his foreign visits.

In 1947, Iran was the first country that recognized independence of Pakistan and reciprocally Pakistan was the first country to recognize Islamic Republic of Iran after a 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran and Pakistan have had cordial relations both before and after the victory of the Islamic Revolution. Even the foreign-sponsored terrorists who occasionally carry out terrorist attacks along the joint border of the two countries to damage relations between Tehran and Pakistan, have failed to do so.

However, the trade and economic relations between the two neighboring countries is not satisfactory as they, with more that 300 million population together, can provide a significant market for each other.

