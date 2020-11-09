Iran says region needs regional mechanism for security

Security cannot be bought from outside, Khatibzadeh said at his weekly press briefing held virtually in Tehran.

Few regional states which had already relied on the United States should understand that they cannot give money to buy security and kill Yemeni people because hallucination-like Trump does not exist no longer, the spokesman said.

He made it clear that Iran is always ready to help neighbors to reach understanding that the regional security needs a regional mechanism.

Speaking about the arrest of third counselor of Iran's Embassy in Austria, the spokesman said his detention by Belgium contravenes the international conventions.

Assadollah Assadi was arrested when crossing border from Belgium into Germany in July, 2018.

All Governments need to respect the International principles, Khatibzadeh stressed.

Touching upon the decision of the Iraqi parliament about the issue of the US terrorist attack to assassinate Lt General Qassem Soleimani in the Iraqi soil last January and the end of Trump's immunity [as his rival Biden won the 2020 presidential election], the spokesman said the agents who committed such crime are on Iran's list.

In line with following up the case, Iran has had close cooperation with different sectors in Iraq, Khatibzadeh added.

Asked whether end of Trump's presidency would create changes in type of interactions with neighbors, the spokesman said Iran has always had goodwill in its relations with neighbors.

"Iran's policy does not change by incoming or outgoing a person."

Commenting on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict underway between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Khatibzadeh said that Iran welcomes any initiative to cease the conflict.

Asked about Iran's plan for settlement of the conflict, the spokesman said the framework for resolving the conflict is clear.

Iran has welcomed any ways to resolve the conflict in this framework, he added.

Whenever those two countries arrive at a conclusion that war is not a correct way, others can help them better, Khatibzadeh added.

Iran is serious in the issues of border security and Takfiris' presence, he noted.

Turning to the issue of US unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Khatibzadeh said anyone who wants to return to the deal should first pay compensation for the losses.

Further, he condemned the US move to exclude the name of terrorist group of East Turkestan from the blacklist.

He then called on the international community to exercise appropriate reaction to the issue.

About the project on normalization of relations of certain Arab countries with the Israeli occupying regime, the spokesman said Israel takes any opportunity to leave behind the illegitimacy crisis.

Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement released on September 12 vehemently condemned the announcement of establishment of diplomatic relations of Bahrain with the Israeli occupying regime as a shameful and ignominious measure by Bahrain that would sacrifice the cause of Palestine, decades of struggles, and the Palestinian people’s fortitude against miseries and sufferings for the sake of US election.





