Iran to launch direct flights from Qeshm to Turkey, Afghanistan

Qeshm, Nov 9, IRNA – Qeshm Free Zone Organization has plans to launch direct flights from Qeshm Island, southern Iran, to Istanbul, Turkey, and Kabul and Herat, Afghanistan, and vice versa, according to a provincial official.

Morteza Sheikhzadeh, the deputy-director of Qeshm Free Zone, said that more than 10,000 Afghan nationals are living in Kish Island who had asked for launching a direct flight from Qeshm to Afghanistan.   

The Afghan nationals now have to fly to Mashad airport and then take another flight to Afghanistan, the official said.

He said that launching the direct flights to Afghanistan would help save the costs, energy and time of these Afghan people.

