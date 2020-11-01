Iran's Taq-e Bostan lit pink in honor of breast cancer awareness

Pink October is breast cancer awareness month and Phoenix breast cancer support NGO, for the second time decided to light up Taq-e Bostan pink, in order to support breast cancer awareness in October.

Every year in October, famous buildings and landmarks, all over the world go pink to raise awareness on breast cancer.

Taq-e Bostan was lit pink in October 2019, for the first time in Iran in honor of breast cancer by Phoenix breast cancer support NGO.

The historical complex of Taq-e Bostan, located 5 km from the provincial capital city of Kermanshah in western Iran in the heart of the Zagros Mountains, contains a number of unique ancient sites from the Sassanid eras (224-651 A.D.)

