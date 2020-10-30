Differences among Islamic countries in current situation a great betrayal: Sunni cleric

Abdolhamid Moulavi Ismaeelzahi, Friday prayer leader of the Grand Makki Mosque of Zahedan, told those attending the congregational prayers that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a source of mercy for the worlds, who has forged unity among the worlds.

Insulting the Islamic Prophet is insulting all Muslims, he said, adding they should iron out their differences and stand united.

"If the Muslims had stood united, they would have created a big power," he reiterated.

Criticizing the recent blasphemous move against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in France, Moulavi Abdolhamid said that insulting the sanctities of religions and nations is contrary to reason and logic.

He stressed the need for the international community to confront these insults.

France has good people, but the president and his inefficient and weak managers have led the country to insecurity, the cleric said.

Insulting the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is like insulting Jesus (PBUH), Prophet Moses (PBUH) and other divine prophets, and only a crazy and insane person commits such an act, he reiterated.

Calling for criminalization of insulting religions, he said that the European Parliament and international organizations and forums should condemn insulting the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and pass a law to consider insults to the sanctities of religions and nations a crime and prevent it.

