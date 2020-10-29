President Rouhani congratulates Turkey's National Day

Congratulating the National Day of Turkey and birthday of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President Rouhani wrote in his message that in the current conditions, health and trade collaborations are of higher priority.

Noting that people of Iran and Turkey have a lot of historical and cultural links, he hoped that the political, cultural, economic, and scientific relations between the two neighbors will expand more than before.

He wished health and prosperity for the president and people of Turkey.

