Araghchi to talk with senior Azeri officials on regional developments

Mousavi said in a tweet on Tuesday that Abbas Araghchi, as a special envoy to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is traveling to Baku tonight at the head of a delegation.

He added that Araghchi is scheduled to discuss the latest developments in bilateral relations, ongoing conflicts in the region, and Iran's initiative to resolve the conflict and other issues with senior officials of Azerbaijan.

Earlier today, Araghchi arrived at Parsabad Moghan airport, in the northwestern province of Ardebil to inspect areas bordering the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict zone.

A new round of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began a month ago in which some mortar shells hit the Iranian border cities creating dangerous risks for Iranians living in border cities.

Iran has warned the warring sides over the landing of several mortar and artillery shells in the Iranian border towns. The IRGC ground forces have been deployed in the border cities with Azerbaijan and Armenia to guarantee the security of Iranians living in border cities.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish