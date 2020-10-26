SE of Iran vital artery of non-oil exports

One of the fundamental features of Iran's economy is the strong reliance on petroleum exports that is why there are significant fluctuations in revenues that cause structural imbalances in various sectors.

Paying special attention to the development of non-oil exports as a strategy is one of the achieving continuous economic growth methods which is considered as one of the main approaches of the country's economy, in addition to getting the country's economy out of the single-product structure, leads to improving the balance of foreign exchange payments and increasing the country's power in the global markets.

Sistan and Baluchestan Province is one of the regions and provinces with the highest soil and water borders. The historical background of this province in trade exchanges and being on the most significant trade route of the old world (Silk Road) as well as ethnic, cultural, and social relations of border residents with neighboring countries of this vast province has always put our country in an especial export position.

The special geographical location of Sistan and Baluchestan Province along with the existence of Shahid Beheshti and Shahid Kalantari ports in Chabahar as the only oceanic port in Iran which has made the export fields of this province more prominent.

The existence of markets and border crossings is another advantage of this province for exporting non-oil products.

Pakistan, Afghanistan, the Persian Gulf countries, and even Turkey are the most important hosts of Sistan and Baluchestan export products in the commercial arena.

The 85 percent growth in exports from Sistan and Baluchestan to Pakistan and 132 percent to Afghanistan under international sanctions indicates the government's attention to the Supreme Leader's special standpoint on the independent resistance economy, the non-oil economy, and the livelihoods of border residents.

Referring to the exports as an effective and key element in the economic development of the country, Head of Industry, Mines and Trade Department of Sistan and Baluchestan, Davoud Shahraki emphasized the readiness of cultural and social infrastructures to use export strategies.

"The development of exports and proper entry into the world markets and maintaining the conditions of survival in them cannot be achieved except by creating a clear and sustainable export strategy that has become unchangeable by law and each of the executive agencies," he added.

Confirming the strategic location of Sistan and Baluchestan, he reiterated that Sistan and Baluchestan has a high capacity for progress, especially in the field of exports because of its neighborhood with Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as the existence of Shahid Beheshti and Shahid Kalantari ports in Chabahar.

Translated by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi

Edited by Hamid Shamlou

3266**2050

