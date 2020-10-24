Iran Foreign Ministry describes US proposal to Sudan as "shameful"

"The White House announcement on #Sudan couldn't be more symbolic," the Foreign Ministry tweeted on Saturday.

"Pay enough ransom, close your eyes on the crimes against Palestinians, then you'll be taken off the so-called "terrorism" blacklist.

"Obviously the list is as phony as the U.S. fight against terrorism. Shameful!," it wrote.

Late on Friday, US President Donald Trump officially announced normalization of relations between Sudan and Israel has started.



