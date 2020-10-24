Oct 24, 2020, 2:33 PM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 84087053
0 Persons

Tags

Iran Foreign Ministry describes US proposal to Sudan as "shameful"

Iran Foreign Ministry describes US proposal to Sudan as "shameful"

Tehran, Oct 24, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry says the US proposal to remove Sudan from its list of State Sponsors of Terrorism in return for Kartum normalization of ties with Tel Aviv is "shameful."

"The White House announcement on #Sudan couldn't be more symbolic," the Foreign Ministry tweeted on Saturday.

"Pay enough ransom, close your eyes on the crimes against Palestinians, then you'll be taken off the so-called "terrorism" blacklist.

"Obviously the list is as phony as the U.S. fight against terrorism. Shameful!," it wrote.

Late on Friday, US President Donald Trump officially announced normalization of relations between Sudan and Israel has started.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 11 =