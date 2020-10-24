Supreme Leader receives members of anti-COVID19 committee

The event is underway in Imam Khomeini Mosque in Tehran.
The committee is expected to give a report to the Leader.
More details on the meeting will be published shortly.
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Tehran, Oct 24, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday received members of the anti-coronavirus committee.
The event is underway in Imam Khomeini Mosque in Tehran.
The committee is expected to give a report to the Leader.
More details on the meeting will be published shortly.
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment