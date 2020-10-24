Oct 24, 2020, 11:07 AM
Supreme Leader receives members of anti-COVID19 committee

Tehran, Oct 24, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday received members of the anti-coronavirus committee.

The event is underway in Imam Khomeini Mosque in Tehran.

The committee is expected to give a report to the Leader.

More details on the meeting will be published shortly.

