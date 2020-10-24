Iran Nat'l Commission for UNESCO unveils Uraman virtual exhibition

Uraman (mostly known as Uraman Takht), a small but very unique village at the foot of Zagros mountains, is considered as the cradle of Kurdish art and culture from the days of yore.

Pirshalyar, which is named after a legendary local figure, is amongst time-honored celebrations and rituals that are practiced annually across the region.

Extended on a lofty slant in Uraman Takht provincial region of Sarvabad area, the town is home to thick and step-like rows of houses in a manner that the top of each house shapes the yard of the upper one, an element that adds to its appeal and allure.

The event is underway simultaneous with reviewing the registration of the Uraman case in the World Heritage List.

The exhibition showcases photos taken by artists from Kermanshah and Kordestan about nature, architecture and the daily life of people.

Addressing the meeting, the secretary-general of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO Hojatollah Ayoubi said the event is in line with official registration of Uraman which is regarded as heaven in disguise.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish