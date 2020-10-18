Oct 18, 2020, 3:24 PM
Zarif discusses mutual ties with Afghanistan's Abdullah

Tehran, Oct 18, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a Twitter message on Sunday said that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's talks with the chairman of Afghan Peace Council Abdullah Abdullah began.

Pointing to the Iranian's permanent demand about independent and developed Afghanistan with peace and stability, Khatibzadeh said, "We will use all our efforts to contribute to the genuine intra-Afghan dialogue."

Abdullah arrived in Tehran on Sunday afternoon for a three-day visit and a meeting with high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran for expanding bilateral relations and the ways to develop Afghanistan's peace and stability processes.

A delegation of high-level national reconciliation council officials, members of parliament, and officials from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs accompany Abdullah during the visit.

