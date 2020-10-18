Intl' Kanibarazan Wetland in western Iran hosts migratory birds

Kanibarazan wetland is one of the most important satellite wetlands in the South of Lake Urmia, which due to its remarkable biodiversity has been promoted as a wildlife refuge in compliance with the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance which is an international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands.

Nowadays in Autumn season, when the weather is cold in the northern regions, Kanibarazan international wetland is playing home to migrating birds that started from Siberia and other northern regions for the southern areas and are now seeking a safe place to find food and rest for some time in this region.

The sounds of migratory birds in this wetland are heard from afar, and the colonies of a few hundred pieces of ducks, Eurasian teal, and Coots, where old and young birds are present, are spectacular.

Some of the birds have chosen reeds and groves of the lagoon, and some others have chosen shallow waters, to relax and wait for the right time to continue their migration to the southern and warmer regions.

