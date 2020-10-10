Russian envoy: US attempts to extend Iran’s arms embargo, futile

The recent struggles made by the US to prolong the UNSC arms embargo on Iran show Washington’s weakness, said Ulyanov in response to the question if the US will be able to stop the sanctions from being removed on October 18.

Saying that most of the UNSC members avoided supporting the US on the issue, he added that Russia’s chairmanship has no significance in this regard, but as a UNSC member, Russia will counter the US’ attempts if necessary.

In his speech on the occasion of Russia’s chairmanship at the UNSC, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily said the issue of international sanctions on Iran would not be discussed again.

Regarding the level of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, Ulyanov said that it is excellent.

He also said that the issue of IAEA’s access to two Iranian sites was successfully resolved during IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi’s trip to Iran in August.

He added that as per the agreement, the issue of gaining access to two Iranian sites were resolved successfully.

