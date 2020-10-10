Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 10

*** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: New US sanctions aimed at stopping medicine, food purchases

President Hassan Rouhani on Friday called new US sanctions on Iran’s banks an attempt to prevent purchases of medicine and food.

“The US efforts to create serious obstacles for fund transfers for the supply of medicine and food are cruel, terrorist and inhumane,” Rouhani said.

The United States on Thursday imposed fresh sanctions on Iran’s financial sector, targeting 18 Iranian banks in an effort to further shut Iran out of the global banking system as Washington ramps up pressure on Tehran weeks ahead of the US election.



- Zarif in China for talks on bilateral ties, international issues

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in the southern Chinese province of Yunnan on Friday and is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart on Saturday.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s official website, Iran’s top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi will discuss bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced the trip on Thursday.

- Iran’s aluminum output exceeds 200,000 tons in six months

Iran’s aluminum production reached 211,779 tons during the first six months of the current Iranian year (Mar. 20, 2020-Sept. 21, 2020), showing a 71 percent growth compared to the corresponding period last year.

“Iran Aluminum Company (IRALCO) topped the list with 95,723 tons of the total output,” according to the latest data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran Too Powerful To Yield to US Economic Terrorism

Whether one calls him Donald the Dotard or Trump the Terrorist, the roguish US president who is a combination of both these words, has in what appears to be a dying act of his presidency, imposed some more of his illegal sanctions on Iran and the Iranian people, in the vain hope of forcing the Islamic Republic to yield to his threats.

It seems he is not the lone blockhead in the current republican administration in Washington which is made up of harebrained criminals committing blunders upon blunders by thinking that economic terrorism will make America great again.

- Best Documentary Award Goes to ‘Old Man & Singer’ in Syria

The LELOUN International Film Festival in Syria has awarded Iranian documentary ‘Old Man & Singer’.

Amir Osanlou’s ‘Old Man & Singer’ was named the Best Documentary at the first edition of the Syrian festival, media reports said on Wednesday.

- Iran Defeat Uzbekistan in Friendly

Iran football team defeated Uzbekistan in a friendly match in Tashkent on Thursday.

Dragan Skocic’s team defeated Uzbekistan 2-1.

Sardar Azmoun opened the scoring for Team Melli in the 43rd minute and Mehdi Taremi made it 2-0 in the 51st minute from the penalty spot.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

- Zarif: U.S. after blowing up Iran’s food, medicine payment channels

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the United States is seeking to blow up Iran’s remaining channels to pay for food and medicine.

“Amid Covid19 pandemic, U.S. regime wants to blow up our remaining channels to pay for food & medicine,” Zarif tweeted on Thursday. “Iranians WILL survive this latest of cruelties.”

- Vocalist Mohammadreza Shajarian to lay to rest in Ferdowsi mausoleum

Legendary vocalist Mohammadreza Shajarian was transferred to the northeastern Iranian town of Tus on Friday to be buried in the mausoleum of the epic Persian poet Ferdowsi on Saturday.

Known as Iran’s king of song who once called himself the “son of Iran”, he died on Thursday at 80 at Tehran’s Jam Hospital years after suffering from kidney cancer.

His death came as a great shock to his fans and the Iranian music community, a large group of which took to the streets near the hospital to mourn for the maestro.

- Tire output rises 26% in six months on year

Production of tire in Iran has risen 26 percent during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), compared to the same period of time in the past year.

As reported by IRNA, 129,660 tons of tires have been produced during the six-month period of this year.

It terms of number, 12.143 million tires have been produced, showing a 25-percent growth year on year.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish