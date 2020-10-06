Oct 6, 2020, 2:36 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84067011
0 Persons

Tags

Iran warns Azerbaijan, Armenia against accidental shelling of border towns

Iran warns Azerbaijan, Armenia against accidental shelling of border towns

Mashad, Oct 6, IRNA – Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier-General Amir Hatami said on Tuesday that Iran attaches special significance to the security of its citizens and border residents, warning the two states involved in fighting to stop accidental shelling of Iranian border towns.

“In this conflict, the Iranian border areas have been sometimes shelled by mistake,” the minister said, warning that the Iranian borders are of vital significance for the armed forces.  

He said that such mistakes cannot be accepted by any means and has given the necessary warnings to the warring sides.

He expressed hope that the two parties to the conflict will take Iran’s concerns necessary; otherwise Iran will take further measures.

Iran cannot accept any damage to its citizens even by mistake, the minister said.  

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 0 =