Iran warns Azerbaijan, Armenia against accidental shelling of border towns

“In this conflict, the Iranian border areas have been sometimes shelled by mistake,” the minister said, warning that the Iranian borders are of vital significance for the armed forces.

He said that such mistakes cannot be accepted by any means and has given the necessary warnings to the warring sides.

He expressed hope that the two parties to the conflict will take Iran’s concerns necessary; otherwise Iran will take further measures.

Iran cannot accept any damage to its citizens even by mistake, the minister said.

