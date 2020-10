In the opinion poll that came to an end on Saturday, Azmoun gained 32% of the votes and stood top on the ranking.

Earlier in May, Transfer Market put Azmoun among the 10 top market values of Asia. Azmoun, who plays for Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg was valued at €14.5 million.

Ali-Reza Jahanbakhsh stood second in the ranking with 26%. He plays for UK’s Brighton.

Reporting by: Hossein Abolqassemi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

