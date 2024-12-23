Palestinians urge WHO to intervene against Israeli attacks on hospitals

According to a Sunday report from the Arabi 21 news website, the governmental body in Gaza emphasized that attacks on hospitals are an unethical act and a crime against humanity, violating all international laws and norms.

The Israeli regime continues strikes on the Kamal Adwan hospital, which is the only active hospital in northern Gaza. The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital said that the regime’s army targeted the third floor of the hospital with artillery fire.

Hussam Abu Safiya noted that the Israeli army is preventing any medical equipment and healthcare personnel from entering the hospital.

He also said that obeying an Israeli order to empty the facility would be impossible as almost 400 civilians remain inside the hospital, including babies who need oxygen and incubators.

