Zionist regime targets Palestinian hospital with over 100 shells, bombs since October 2023: Report

Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital Hussam Abu Safia said on Sunday that the Zionist regime has targeted Kamal Adwan Hospital with over 100 mortar shells and bombs since October 2023.

One of the hospital buildings lacks electricity, oxygen or water, he pointed out.

According to the Shehab news agency, he called on the international community to halt the regime from causing a humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip.

At present, he said, Kamal Adwan Hospital is treating 112 injured people, including 6 in intensive care and 14 children.

In a related development, Hamas said in a statement that attacks on residential buildings and Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza’s northern city of Beit Lahia, and attempts for forced migration of Palestinians indicate that the Israeli regime is continuing with its genocide in Gaza, Palestine’s Sama News reported late on Wednesday.

Israel launched the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian resistance movements, led by Hamas, carried out a retaliatory operation against the occupying regime.

The war has so far killed at least 44,612 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 105,834 others.

