Iran Air launches new route from Bandar Abbas to Doha

Tehran, IRNA - The national airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air (Homa) says that as of December 23, it will increase the number of its international flights by launching a new route from the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas to the Qatari capital, Doha.

Homa has decided to expand its flight network in the Persian Gulf region, according to an Iran Air report on Sunday.

The flights from Bandar Abbas to Doha will be carried out every Monday and Thursday using an ATR aircraft, the report said.

On Mondays, the flight will leave Bandar Abbas at 09:50 local time and return to Bandar Abbas at 12:30.

On Thursdays, the flight will depart Bandar Abbas at 13:00 and return at 15:30, according to the report.

The European Union has imposed sanctions on Iran Air, forcing Iranians intending to travel to Europe and vice versa to use connection flights via regional airports.

Iranian authorities have condemned the sanctions, calling them a violation of international law and an infringement on Iranian citizens’ rights.

