Iranian photographers’ success at UN photo contest

According to the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran, TheWorldWeWant is a special collection of 75 photos, curated from more than 50,000 images crowdsourced from over 100 countries.

It is a creative response to the UN Secretary-General’s call to hear directly from the peoples of the world about their hopes and dreams for the future. The exhibit will be available to UN entities for use and has been approved by the Exhibits Committee.

The photos express a stunning array of diverse and compelling perspectives capturing humanity’s resilience and undaunted hope for a brighter future; a profound awareness of our interconnectedness; a deep aspiration for equality, justice and inclusion; and a sense of awe for nature’s beauty and its power to sustain all life in being.

Together the 75 images form a visual manifesto illustrating a collective drive to protect, heal, and regenerate our world and demonstrating there is much more that unites us than divides us.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish