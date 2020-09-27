Iran’s director bags best movie award from ‘Job film days’

Speaking to IRNA, Head of Dezful culture and Islamic guidance office Nader Saadatifard said 30 movies attended the event.
'A Trivial Thing' had earlier been screened in Parvaz Festival, Tassvir Festival, Pasargad Short Film Festival, the 4th International Film Festival of India, Five Continents International Film Festival, Mexico International Film Festival, UK Film Festival, Brazil International Film Festival and the 4th Venice International Film Festival.
