Virtual Tourism Week event starts in Tehran

During this event underway until October 3, three programs are scheduled to be held in museums to display tourism capacity of the private museums presenting arts collections.

All these programs will be held based on Tehran Grand Bazaar and NGOs are playing major part this year.

The event is said to be aimed at empowering tourism sector.

Earlier on Thursday, President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated several cultural, tourism and sports projects across the country via video-conference.

The projects were inaugurated in southern provinces of Fars and Kerman, northwestern provinces of East Azarbaijan and Ardebil, northern provinces of Mazandaran and Gilan and capital Tehran.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish