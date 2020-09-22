AEOI terms understanding based on dignity, wisdom as means to interact with Iranians

AEOI’s Twitter message was released on the occasion of the Sacred Defense Week.

AEOI said that Sacred Defense Week reminds us of the Iranian men and women’s efforts to protect the country.

Iranian nation’s sacrifice and greatness proved the fact that bullying and unilateral policy will go nowhere.

Sacred Defense Week starts in Iran on September 21. The Week is annually celebrated nationwide in commemoration of martyrs and war veterans of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran in 1980-88.

Iraq’s eight years of the imposed war claimed the lives of 230,000 Iranian soldiers and left near 600,000 war-disabled. While about 43,000 Iranians were Prisoners of War (PoWs) in Iraq and many others were Missing in Action (MIAs).

The braveness of the Iranian soldiers during those years of war is unprecedented in the history of contemporary conflicts.

