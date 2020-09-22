Government doing best to solve problems, Rabiei says

Rabiei made the remarks in a meeting with local officials of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

He highlighted the US sanctions as obstacle to free trade, saying that the incumbent government is working in a situation much different from the previous governments due to the US unprecedented economic pressures.

The Iranian government has been able to create balance in spite of all the problems, Rabiei said.

The government has allocated some $9 million to provide essential commodities this year, the spokesman added.

Referring to a last month US failure to pass a resolution against Iran at the UN Security Council, Rabiei said that almost the entirety of the UN Security Council member states refused to support the US attempt against Iran which was a great victory for the Iranian nation.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish