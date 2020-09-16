UAE-Bahrain-Israel game had no winner

It should be called a humiliating historic day for the Arab world as Bahrain and the UAE presented everything they had to the enemies of the Palestinian people.

The deal surprised everyone, even the extremist enemies of Palestine because it was hard to believe such a deal would have been signed.

Prior to this, Egypt and Jordan had experienced unsuccessful agreements with the regime. It was expected that the Arab states could utilize the experience of those agreements but it was not that case.

On Tuesday eve, numerous media made efforts to spread the opinions of the Palestinians who were in favor of the deal, but to no avail.

Yesterday, Trump and his media launched a campaign show!

The issue is not that mind-boggling. If the UAE and Bahrain answer the following question, they will be able to convince public opinion.

What did two states achieve in the wake of ignoring the cause of Palestine and granting a bonus to Netanyahu who is on the brink of corruption?

