Iran’s Embassy slams bomb attack in Kabul

The blast has been carried out by those who oppose the establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan, the communiqué added.

It seems that the enemies have some ominous plots for the future of the country, particularly on the threshold of intra-Afghan negotiations, it further noted.

The Iranian Embassy in Kabul strongly condemned the criminal measure, adding that the international community must thwart the evil goals of the enemies by relying on unity and being alert.

Today (Wednesday morning), the bomb targeting Amrullah Saleh left 10 people dead and at least 15 others including several security guards of the Vice President wounded.

Taliban has not claimed responsibility for the incident, announcing that they are not involved in the blast.

