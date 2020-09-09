Iran developing Kish Island despite sanctions, COVID-19 outbreak

More than 2,000 billion tomans have been invested in these projects that have brought employment for 1,000 people.

Morteza Bank, an advisor to the Iranian president and secretary of Iranian Free Zones High Council, expressed pleasure with investments in Kish and Aras free zone – the latter is located in northwestern Iran, Azarbaijan province.

The following projects are to be inaugurated through video conference by President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday:

Kish Innovation Center

The center is to open to house knowledge-based enterprises, export companies, financial centers of the knowledge enterprises, startups, accelerators, and other intermediary organizations for expansion and development of the economy, and support for innovations and commercialization strategic technologies needed by the country.

The center will help Kish City to reach its designated stance as the scientific and research pole, role model of sustainable development, the best place for investment in the Persian Gulf region, using knowledge enterprises and accelerators to develop Kish Free Trade Zone.

Tunnel to connect Kish Island to the optical fiber project

Two projects have been carried out in technology and optical fiber to create the communications infrastructures for business and development of Kish and create the smart city.

According to the head of the project Amir Sodagaran, the project was done in two years. It will improve the quality and quantity of communication services. It also helps the sustainability of communications of Kish Island with the mainland.

Air condition system factory

The factory is able to produce 45,000 air conditioning devises, including split, rooftop, ceiling fan coil units, chillers and mini chillers. The factory was made with five million dollars and created jobs for 80 people.

The second phase of the factory, when completed, will mass-produce evaporator and condenser coils.

Furniture factory

The first and only big producer of furniture in the island is ready to start work. It was already active since a couple of years ago in a small rental facility.

The factory has been modernized and created 72 direct and 150 indirect jobs in the field of making wooden and MDF furniture. Its products are of high-standard quality.

The president is also to inaugurate the helicopter landing pad of Kish International Airport.



9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish