Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 9

- Leader on French weekly cartoons: Zionists behind desecration of Islam’s Prophet

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that were republished by a French satirical magazine last week were “unforgivable” and that Zionists were behind the move.

“The grave and unforgivable sin committed by a French weekly in insulting the luminous and holy personality of the Great Messenger of God (God’s greetings be upon him and his Household) revealed, once more, the hostility and malicious grudge harbored by the political and cultural organizations in the West against Islam and the Muslim community,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in an English-language statement.

- Rouhani: Iran, Turkey should boost cooperation to foil plots

President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Iran and Turkey have no choice but to boost cooperation to thwart enemy conspiracies.

“Iran and Turkey, as two great regional powers, have always been exposed to animosity and malice, and there is no other way but to reinforce friendly ties to overcome these conspiracies,” Rouhani told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a virtual meeting of the Supreme Council of Iran-Turkey Strategic Relations.

- Iran health minister urges WHO to help end US sanctions

Iranian Health Minister Saeid Namaki called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to take the necessary measure for the termination of the US sanctions against people of Iran amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a Tuesday letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom, the Iranian health minister asked the UN agency to take the necessary measures to put an end to the illegitimate and unilateral American sanctions that have inflicted pain on the people of Iran and other nations and have had negative consequences for the world health.

- Iran Building Nuclear Plant in ‘Heart of Mountains’

Iran has begun to build a hall in "the heart of the mountains” near its Natanz nuclear site for the production of advanced centrifuges, Iran’s nuclear chief said on Tuesday. The new facility is intended to replace a production hall in Natanz which was damaged by fire in July. Iran said at the time that the fire was the result of sabotage and had caused significant damage.

"It was decided to establish a more modern, wider and more comprehensive hall in all dimensions in the heart of the mountain near Natanz. Of course, the work has begun,” said Ali Akbar Salehi.

- Iran’s Highly Acclaimed Animation Hits Screens Across U.S.

Iranian animated feature ‘The Last Fiction’, directed by Ashkan Rahgozar, will be screened in the U.S.

The animation is first to be screened online through well-known American platforms and then it will be released as Video on-demand (VOD) in the U.S. from October 2020.

‘The Last Fiction’ is an open interpretation of the story of ‘Zahhak’, a page from one of the central tales of the ‘Book of Kings/Shahnameh’ written by acclaimed Persian poet Ferdowsi between 977 and 1010.

The film follows Zahhak’s treacherous rise to the throne in Jamkard in Persia. The young and naïve hero Afaridoun will have to save the kingdom and its people from darkness. But he must first conquer his own demons in this portrayal of Persian mythology which reveals human nature.

- Petchem output up 6% in 5 months yr/yr

Petrochemical production has risen six percent in Iran during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21), compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to an official in the National Petrochemical Company (NPC).

Jalal Mir-Hashemi, the NPC’s director for the production control, put the five-month petchem output at 25 million tons, and highlighted that the petrochemical plants operated with a good capacity during this period, Shana reported.

- Iran, Turkey should make unified decision on UAE ‘betrayal’: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that Iran and Turkey should take a unified stance on a recent normalization deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel.

Speaking at the sixth meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council between Iran and Turkey, Rouhani said: “The Emirates’ treacherous agreement with the Zionist regime is a threat to regional security and harms the world of Islam and the Palestinian cause, and since Iran and Turkey have common opinions on many issues of the world of Islam, they should make a unified decision in this regard and cooperate closely on the issues of the Muslim Ummah.”

- - Ground Force self-sufficient in producing military parts: commander

The commander of Iran’s Army Ground Force has said his forces have become self-sufficient in producing military equipment parts.

“Under the guidelines of the commander-in-chief [Ayatollah Ali Khamenei], the Ground Force has the necessary capability to help friendly countries in the field of producing parts,” Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said on Sunday, IRNA reported.

Heidari said the Islamic Republic has become self-sufficient when it comes to producing the cycle of ground defense equipment.

