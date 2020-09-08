Iranian gov't, people attitude towards Switzerland always positive: MP

Ali Reza Salimi made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting President of the Swiss National Council's Foreign Affairs Committee Tiana Moser and member of the Council of States and President of the Council of States Security Policy Committee Thomas Minder.

Congratulating centenary of Iran-Switzerland diplomatic relations, Salimi said that the attitude of the Iranian government and people towards Switzerland has always been positive, which has, despite the political ups and downs, prevented the essence of relations between the two countries from being harmed.

The 100-year-old relationship shows the deep and long-standing bond between the people of the two countries, he reiterated.

Referring to the US cruel sanctions against Iran, he said that although the Iranian people are under pressure and face shortages due to economic sanctions, which are a symbol of economic terrorism, they are not ready to surrender to Trump administration's bullying.

Salimi also hailed Switzerland's role as an impartial country, saying that fortunately, Switzerland, as an independent country, has taken effective steps to establish peace and security, which will hopefully to continue to do so.

Moser, for her part, expressed pleasure over establishment of Iran-Switzerland Parliamentary Friendship Group in Majlis, saying that Swiss Parliament welcomes expansion of cooperation and consultation on various issues of mutual interest.

Minder, for his part, also hailed the activities of Swiss companies in Tehran, saying that cooperation of Swiss companies in spite of US economic sanctions against Iran provides a good opportunity to promote friendly relations between the two countries.

