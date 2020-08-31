Iranian, Pakistani speakers stress expansion of Tehran-Islamabad ties

While referring to the friendly relations between the two countries, Qalibaf said that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to its ties with Pakistan and development of relations between the two countries is very important.

Stressing the need for developing parliamentary relations between parliaments of the two countries, the Iranian parliament speaker said that fortunately, Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group has been formed in the 11th Parliament which will help strengthen ties between the two countries through bilateral consultation and cooperation as well as in regional and international forums.

Sanjrani, for his part, stressed the continuation of bilateral talks and parliamentary consultations between the two countries.

"Unity and amity among Islamic countries in the international forums will have a very important impact in the global arenas," he said.

Sanjrani reiterated that preventive measures and implementation of health guidelines of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against COVID-19 is important

