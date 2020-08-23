Iran attends 6th Int’l Military Forum Army in Russia

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami, heading a high-profile delegation, is now in Moscow to participate in the event and to hold talks with counterparts.

The five-day event is underway in an area covering 500,000 square meters showcasing over 28,000 weapons, military equipment and maquette of missiles.

Russian defense ministry had invited over 130 country to attend the event but due to the outbreak of coronavirus 90 countries, including Iran, South Africa, Uzbekistan, Armenia, China, Belarus, India and Kazakhstan attended the event.

According to Russian media ‘Tass’, during the forthcoming Army-2020 forum, the KBP Instrument Design Bureau’s display will feature the Hermes high-precision guided missile system with over-the-horizon range of up to 100 km.

“KBP will also display its Planshet-A artillery fire control system and the Parallax guidance and surveillance system, which uses virtual reality glasses to achieve the effect of "transparent armor," it added.

“High Precision Systems Company (a part of Rostec) will demonstrate the civilian version of the OSV-96 sniper rifle: the MTs-567 gun. The carbine has a folding design: it can be folded within several seconds for its transportation, with its length shrinking by a third. It has an accuracy range of 1,800 meters and a five-round magazine.”

“The Kalashnikov Group will demonstrate this year a prototype of a new RPL-20 hand-held machine-gun, a new AK-19 assault rifle chambered for NATO’s 5.56x45 mm rounds and Russia’s first smart rifle with the option of synchronizing it with gadgets.”

