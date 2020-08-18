Zarif: US trying to resuscitate the past

"67 years ago today, US/UK tried to suffocate the Iranian people’s demand for dignity in a coup overthrowing their elected government," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"Since 1979, the US has desperately tried to resuscitate the past. Yet it keeps getting humiliated by the Iranian people," he added.

"Time to change tack?"

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad in a message referred to the 1953 coup in Iran, saying the UK should apologize for its infringement against Iranian national sovereignty.

The coup staged by the US in Iran on August 19, 1953, is a prominent example of West's interference. Though the coup looked successful at first, its achievement was ruined with the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 when the Iranian people won their national sovereignty and became a totally independent country.

