Vaezi warns Trump of consecutive failures

In the final months of his term, Trump must have learned that the equations in politics are quite different from those in the business world, and if he does not change his past policies, he must expect repeated defeats, Vaezi wrote on his Twitter account.

During the UNSC voting, the international community once again opposed US’ unilateral policies by supporting Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said in a separate message.

In continuation of its mistakes, US is after trigger mechanism, he said, adding that it will also fail with the same procedure through which the recent resolution failed and with stronger political and legal reasoning.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi in a message stated that the UNSC vote over extension of arms embargo on Iran indicated the US isolation.

The US draft resolution aimed to extend Iran arms embargo which is expected to be lifted on October 18 under the terms of a 2015 Iran nuclear deal (known as JCPOA) endorsed and made into law by UNSCR 2231.

When the resolution was put on vote, only two of the 15 Council members voted for the resolution – one of them was the United States itself. Two members voted against the resolution and 11 others abstained.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a message said that during the 75-year-old history of the United Nations it was unprecedented for the US to become so isolated.

Despite all travels and pressures, the United States could only bring a small country with it, he added.

