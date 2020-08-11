Second skeleton of a Parthian lady unearthed in Ashraf Hill, central Iran

Jafari-Zand said that a platform in which the skeleton had been found indicated that the lady's body had been buried with her horse in light of discovery of remains of an urn and spinal cord of a horse.

The first skeleton of a lady from Parthian era has been unearthed from northern part of Tepe Ashraf (Ashraf Hill) on July 25.

Over the last two months, the excavation team reached significant achievements during piping line operations.

Speaking to IRNA, Jafari-Zand said archeologists found interment of a young girl in 10 meters away from that of the lady.

Based on the evidence, the corpse belongs to a 12-13 year-old age with about 160 cm height.

Many documents and signs have led archeologists to arrive at the conclusion that they are near a graveyard here dating back to the Parthian empire (247 BC – 224 AD), Jafari-Zand said earlier.

Elaborating on this archeological operation, the official said that the way the body had been interred indicates that her burial has taken place following Mithraism focused on the god Mithras.

When a dead body was buried during Parthian era, his/her face was put on the side of the sun, so the body easily belongs to the Parthian empire as she was buried like what is said and also a clay dating back to that era has been found near the skeleton, the official underlined.

Such historical finding, as the official said, opened a window to better disclosure of the Parthian era.

Digging operation in Tepe Ashraf is very important for deeply identifying the history of the historical city of Isfahan.

To remind Iran's rich civilization, it is worthy to write that Kashan- a historical Iranian city and the cradle of oldest world urban settlement in Sialk Hills dating back to over 7,000 years ago- is located in the northern part of Isfahan.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish