Iranian official: Iran stands by Lebanese people, gov't

In a twitter message on Friday, Mahmoud Vaezi noted that following a massive blast in Beirut, Iranian people and government are in solidarity with the Lebanese people and government.

A warehouse that contained ammonium nitrate caught fire in the Beirut Port on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a huge explosion.

The massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital claiming more than 150 lives and injuring about 5,000 people.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and many other Iranian officials have sympathized with Lebanon over casualties of Beirut explosion.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish