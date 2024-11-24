Martyrs of Israeli attack on Lebanon reach 3,670

According to Al Jazeera on Saturday, 15,413 people have also been injured since the beginning of the Israeli regime's attacks on Lebanon.

It added that in Israel's attack on al-Basita in Beirut, 20 people were martyred and 66 others were wounded.

On the other hand, the number of victims of the Zionist regime's attack on Beqaa in eastern Lebanon reached 32, with 37 others injured.

The Zionist invaders bombed different areas of Beqaa 37 times on Saturday.

The Israeli regime's army initiated extensive attacks on southern Lebanon on September 23. In response, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military sites and settlements in northern occupied Palestine, launching hundreds of rockets and engaging in direct combat against Israeli forces.

