Nov 24, 2024, 9:56 AM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85668862
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Barkat Makeshift Hospital in Kermanshah Province

Nov 24, 2024, 9:56 AM
News ID: 85668862
Barkat Makeshift Hospital in Kermanshah Province

The 92-bed Barkat makeshift hospital has begun operating on November 13 for a ten-day period in Gahvareh, an underprivileged town in Dalahu County, west of Iran’s Kermanshah Province. It provided free medical and healthcare services to patients.

The mobile hospital includes 18 containers for emergency, pharmacy, laboratory, specialized clinics, operating room, medical imaging, and dentistry services. 

4208**4194

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .