Far Out Magazine explains about "Close-up" by Kiarostami: Arguably the greatest filmmaker of the Iranian New Wave, Abbas Kiarostami masterfully blurs the distinctions between fiction and non-fiction, between fantasy and reality in his postmodern docudrama, Close-Up. Profoundly meta-fictional in nature, Kiaorostami examines the performative roles all of us play with the precision of a surgeon and the delicate touch of a poet.

Based on true events, Kiarostami emphasizes the ‘creation’ part of a reconstruction that features the tragic story of an unemployed aspiring filmmaker, Hossein Sabzian. "Close-Up" is a beautiful yet unsettling cinematic psychoanalysis of an ordinary man.

"Close-Up" tells the story of the real-life trial of a man who impersonated film-maker Mohsen Makhmalbaf, conning a family into believing they would star in his new film.

Close-Up features the people involved, acting like themselves, a film about human identity, it helped to increase recognition of Kiarostami internationally.

Many critics consider Close-Up a masterpiece of world cinema; in the 2012 Sight and Sound poll, it was voted by critics onto "The Top 50 Greatest Films of All Time" list.

Stalker by Andrei Tarkovsky in 1979, Tokyo Story by Yasujirō Ozu in 1953, Seven Samurai by Akira Kurosawa in 1954, Yi Yi by Edward Yang in 2000 and Breathless by Jean-Luc Godard in 1960) are in this list.

In The Mood For Love by Wong Kar-wai in 2000, The Seventh Seal by Ingmar Bergman in 1957) , 8 ½ by Federico Fellini in 1963), L’Avventura by Michelangelo Antonioni in 1960, Come and See by Elem Klimov in 1985, Sansho the Bailiff by Kenji Mizoguchi in 1954 and , A Man Escaped by Robert Bresson in 1956 are among top 25 Foreign films of all time by Far Out Magazine..

Hiroshima, Mon Amour by Alain Resnais in 1959, Three Colours: Blue by Krzysztof Kieślowski in 1993, The Grand Illusion by Jean Renoir in 1937, The 400 Blows by François Truffaut in 1959, Pather Panchali by Satyajit Ray in 1955), Aguirre, The Wrath of God by Werner Herzog in 1972 and Playtime by Jacques Tati in 1967 are in Far out Magazine list as the greatest masters of the art of cinema.

