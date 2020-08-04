WHO envoy says domestic productions helping Iran to cope with COVID-19 pandemic

Speaking to reporters, Hamelmann said that Iran produces gowns for medical staff and personal protective equipment and launched production lines of all the supplies the health system needs by relying on domestic capabilities to fight coronavirus.

Due to the fact that after China, coronavirus spread in Iran, many measures were taken for fighting it and the experience was used also by the World Health Organization.

One of the most important measures taken by Iran in fighting coronavirus was to create capacity and increase diagnostic capacity by taking advantage of laboratories, the WHO envoy said.

He added that another good experience achieved by Iran which can used by Primary Health Care (PHC) was active diagnostics, referring patients to medical centers and delivery of health and medical services.

He also hailed Iran successful experience in drawing social distancing protocols in workplace.

Hamelmann appreciated the efforts made by Iranian Health Ministry with regard to control and inspections aiming to prevent further spread of corona virus outbreak.

