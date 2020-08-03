Iran to set up parliamentary friendship group with Turkey: Parliament speaker

Highlighting the significance of developing economic exchanges between Iran and Turkey and removing obstacles caused by the coronavirus epidemic, he said, "The coronavirus has caused a decline in economic exchanges between the two countries, but it is possible to further promote trade relations by upholding health protocols."

Referring to the capabilities of medical staff in Iran, Qalibaf added, "Despite the inhumane US sanctions, we have successfully operationalized medical and health programs and gained valuable experience in this field."

Welcoming the strengthening of all-out cooperation with Turkey, he hoped that bilateral relations would enhance in international and regional forums, and in particular, cooperation between the two countries in the form of the Astana Summit would continue.

Sentop, for his part, congratulated the speaker of Iran's parliament on Eid al-Adha, saying, "With the blessing of this great Eid, we will witness the eradication of the coronavirus from all over the world."

Referring to the need to develop all-out relations between Iran and Turkey, he said, "Neighborliness, cultural affinity and humanitarian relations between the peoples necessitate promoting ties to higher levels, as the presidents of the two countries are in close contact in this regard."

Referring to the US cruel sanctions, he said that the US has expanded the scope of its oppressive sanctions against some countries, specially the Islamic Republic of Iran. Turkey opposes these sanctions and it has stated this in all international forums.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish