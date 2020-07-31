Rouhani: Iran determined to develop friendly ties with Turkey

Congratulating President Erdogan on Eid al-Adha, the Iranian president hoped that the two countries, as they have so far worked together in the fight against coronavirus, could share experiences to control the disease.

Noting that the US is currently imposing cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation, he said that under such a situation friendly and neighboring states should improve cooperation more than before.

President Erdogan, for his part, congratulated Rouhani on Eid al-Adha, hoping that the Eid would be a blessing for the two nations and all the Muslims across the world.

Appreciating the Iranian people and government's successful efforts in the fight against coronavirus, Turkish president stressed the need for boosting collaboration and sharing experience in this respect.

He called for enhancing trade and economic relations between Iran and Turkey and accelerating commercial exchanges while observing health protocols.

