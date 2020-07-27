Iran official says Iraqi PM visit to Tehran had security, political message

Hassan Danaeifar made the remarks in a meeting held on Sunday to review aspects of the visit.

Iran and Iraq reached good agreements during al-Kadhimi's visit to Tehran, Danaeifar said.

He added that the Iraqi officials promised to support implementation of agreements between the two countries in terms of legislation and legal provision.

On Tehran-Baghdad economic relations, Danaeifar said Iraq, today, is the biggest destination for Iran's products.

Danaeifar, Iran's former ambassador to Baghdad, noted that top Iraqi officials are keen on cordial ties with Iran as the Islamic Republic has always stood by the Iraqi nation and helped the neighboring country during the fight against terrorist group of Daesh (ISIS) and Takfiris.

Iraq is the biggest importer of gas and electricity from Iran, the official said in reference to the current economic cooperation.

Elsewhere, the former diplomat talked of the issue of exit of the US forces from Iraq and described it as an important challenge for al-Kadhimi as Iraqi prime minister.

Danaeifar said that the Iraqi parliament which has given vote of confidence to al-Kadhimi and his cabinet members has approved exit of US troops from Iraq.

So, implementation of such approval is al-Kadhimi's serious challenge, Danaeifar added.

Elaborating on extensive dimension of economic cooperation, the official stressed that al-Kadhimi well knows that his country cannot ignore interaction with Iran.

Meanwhile, the US has been trying to find ways to decrease Iraq's dependence on Iran in order to damage economic cooperation between the two neighbors, the official said.

Surely, such efforts made by the US and certain Arab states have not been practical, the former diplomat concluded.

Iraqi prime minister visited Tehran last week.

In Tehran, he held important talks with top Iranian officials including Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

Experts and officials have described al-Kadhimi's Tehran visit as fruitful and landmark.

