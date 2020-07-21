Zarif outlines Moscow talks achievements

"In Moscow, - Delivered important msg to President Putin," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"- Extensive talks with FM Lavrov on bilat coop + regional/global coordination. - Identical views on #JCPOA and need to uphold int'l law. - Agreed to conclude long-term comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement," he added.

Earlier speaking to IRNA, Zarif on Tuesday described Iran's relations with Russia as strategic, adding that he is going to discuss the renewal of a 20-year agreement with Russia during his visit to Moscow.

Zarif said that “I have visited Moscow today (Tuesday) following the talks between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin".

"I stress that Iran and Russia relations are strategic. Besides, in the prevailing situation where significant developments are taking place at the international level, there is a necessity for regular conversation between the two countries and with other friends," he added.

