Hezbollah launches attacks on Israeli positions with long-range missiles

According to the Israeli media, the latest Hezbollah attacks hit areas in central and northern Israeli-occupied territories on Sunday.

They said missiles were fired at four districts in Tel Aviv, setting off sirens and sending hundreds of thousands of settlers into shelters.

Israel’s TV Channel 12 put the number of missiles at 6, saying that Hezbollah has been launching long-range missiles from Lebanon into the central occupied territories over the past weeks.

In the meantime, a Hezbollah missile hit the northern city of Ma'alot-Tarshiha. Also in the north, three drones were launched at the Galilee region where sirens sounded.

In a related development, Hezbollah announced that it had targeted a gathering of Israeli forces at the Al-Matla base early on Sunday morning.

Additionally, the group launched a missile attack on Israeli forces in the eastern city of Al-Khayyam.

Since late September 2024, the Israeli regime has intensified its attacks against various areas in Lebanon, especially its southern regions.

In response, Hezbollah has begun carrying out different operations against Israeli bases and settlements to defend Lebanese territory and also in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

