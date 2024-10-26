Oct 26, 2024, 7:21 PM
Hezbollah fires barrage of 80 rockets at Israeli bases

Tehran, IRNA -- Hezbollah has launched a barrage of 80 rockets and missiles targeting seven Israeli military bases in northern occupied territories.

The Israeli military on Saturday acknowledged that Hezbollah's operations have included drone and rocket strikes.

The Lebanese resistance movement said in a statement that it has targeted a gathering of Israeli troops near Ras al-Naqoura, successfully hitting the location with missile fire.

Additionally, the group said it conducted strikes on the Mishar base, “the main intelligence headquarters for the northern region”.

In another operation, Hezbollah targeted the Kiryat area north of Haifa, demonstrating their capability to reach deeper into Israeli-occupied territory.

The Tel Nof airbase, located south of Tel Aviv, was also struck by Hezbollah drones.

Furthermore, Hezbollah targeted Israeli military concentrations around the settlement of Aita al-Shaab with missiles.

Hezbollah also claimed responsibility for strikes on the Jal Al-Alam site.

The Israeli army has ramped up its attacks on southern Lebanon, provoking a strong response from Hezbollah.

