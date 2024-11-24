Cuba warns Israel’s threats against Iran would escalate tensions

The top Cuban diplomat issued the warning on his X account late on Saturday.

“We warn of Israeli threats to attack Iranian nuclear facilities. Such actions would lead to escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, with serious consequences for the region and the world”, Rodríguez said in his post shared in Spanish.

He added that provocations are possible as the regime has been granted impunity by its supporters.

Last week, the Cuban minister also condemned the impunity enjoyed by Israel over its intensifying massacre of people in Gaza and Lebanon, stressing that Israel should end its genocide in the Middle East.

Israel has in recent weeks threatened to attack Iran’s nuclear sites as tensions between Tehran and Tel Aviv have been escalating over the Israeli regime’s growing acts of aggression in the region, including on Iran.

Israel has welcomed a recent resolution by the UN nuclear agency’s Board of Governors against Iran’s nuclear program.

“The International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors adopted this evening an important resolution, instructing the IAEA to issue a comprehensive assessment on all of Iran’s nuclear violations,” the foreign minister of the Israeli regime Gideon Saar wrote on his X two days ago.

Iran has time and again said that its nuclear program is meant for peaceful purposes, and that the IAEA should act based on technical issues not political ones.

Iran has also called the recent resolution a politicized one, and said that it will defend its territory in case of an attack by Israel.

